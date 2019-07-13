HARLAND, Kerry Andrew:

Lynda, Glenn, Andrea and Andrew, Vanessa and Darren, and families wish to express our sincere thanks to all who supported us following Kerry's sudden passing. Your kindness, visits, flowers, cards, baking and phone calls and concern for our family is truly appreciated. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Bevan and Kathy Mehrtens, Springfield Volunteer Fire Brigade, Darfield Police and St John for their tender care of Kerry and grandson Daniel. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.

"Home is the hunter,

home from the hill"



