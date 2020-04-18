WRIGHT,
Kenneth Peter (Ken):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (dec), loved father and father-in-law of Cameron and Megan (Kaiapoi), an adoring Pop of Sofia, and Roman, and a special friend of Tania. A much loved son of the late Tom and Eileen, special big brother and friend of Jeff and Bev, Lynda and Phillip Lusty, Peter and Diane, and a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A respected son-in-law of the late Bruce and Dorothy Richardson (Waimate), and brother-in-law of Jackie and Mel (Australia), Stephen (dec), Leyton (dec), Beth and Darren (Australia), and Scott and Kathy.
"A great friend to many"
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru, 7942. A private interment has been held, but a Memorial Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at a later date. Details to follow.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020