WILSON,
Kenneth Ian (Mudd):
On November 20, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with his loving wife Maree at his side. Respected friend of Paul, Kieran, Ashleigh, Miss, Tracey and families. Very loved brother and brother-in-law of Gloria and David Skinner, Janice Davis, the late Peter and the late Graeme. Much loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved friend of Annalise, Rata and Watties. Messages to 72 Reynolds Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch. At Ken's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Nov. 22, 2019