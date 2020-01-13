WARD,
Kenneth Allan (Ken):
At Middlepark Rest Home on January 11, 2020; in his 77th year. A treasured and respected friend of many who will be deeply missed. Many thanks to the Rest Home Staff for their care of Ken over the past six years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cholmondeley Home would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Ward family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020