Kenneth WARD

Guest Book
  • "a lovely gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his..."
    - sally williams
  • "Dear Ken thank you for your kindness and welcome to me when..."
    - Gabrielle gibson
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

WARD,
Kenneth Allan (Ken):
At Middlepark Rest Home on January 11, 2020; in his 77th year. A treasured and respected friend of many who will be deeply missed. Many thanks to the Rest Home Staff for their care of Ken over the past six years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cholmondeley Home would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Ward family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.