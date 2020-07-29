Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Kenneth William (Ken):

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A devoted and cherished husband of Bev, and a much loved and respected father, father-in-law and friend of Andrea and Corey, Simon and Rebecca, Mike and Beth, Tracey and Rhett, Mel and John, and Kerilee and John. An adored and fun loving grandad to his 13 grandchildren and a friend to many.

"Resting in the arms

of his Lord"

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Life Church, 134 Morgans Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 31 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







TALBOT,Kenneth William (Ken):Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A devoted and cherished husband of Bev, and a much loved and respected father, father-in-law and friend of Andrea and Corey, Simon and Rebecca, Mike and Beth, Tracey and Rhett, Mel and John, and Kerilee and John. An adored and fun loving grandad to his 13 grandchildren and a friend to many."Resting in the armsof his Lord"In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Life Church, 134 Morgans Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 31 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on July 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers