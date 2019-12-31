STRONGMAN,
Kenneth Thomas (Ken):
FRSNZ
Died at home surrounded by close family and friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Loved husband of Averil, loved father of Lara, and Luke, stepfather of Fleur, and Kate, father-in-law of Neil, and Sam, grandfather of Thomas, Lily; Harrison, and Cooper, former husband of Thelma, and brother of Debbi. A friend and mentor to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The late Ken Strongman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Women's Refuge, Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, January 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 31, 2019