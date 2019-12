STRONGMAN,Kenneth Thomas (Ken):FRSNZDied at home surrounded by close family and friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Loved husband of Averil, loved father of Lara, and Luke, stepfather of Fleur, and Kate, father-in-law of Neil, and Sam, grandfather of Thomas, Lily; Harrison, and Cooper, former husband of Thelma, and brother of Debbi. A friend and mentor to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The late Ken Strongman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Women's Refuge, Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, January 4, at 2.00pm.