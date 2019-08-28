STOCKMAN,
Kenneth Brian (Ken):
On August 27, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen, for 60 years. Loving father of Christine (deceased), Peter, David, Raewyn, Ann-Marie, Maureen and Timothy. Loving Poppa of his 19 grandchildren. Messages to the Stockman family, c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Ken will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, August 30, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019