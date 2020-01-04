ROGERS, Kenneth James:
Passed away peacefully at Lister Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Janet. Much loved son-in-law of the late Winifred Kemp. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Don McCutcheon, Annette Lawson, Maureen Wilson, Noelene and Keith Porter, Shirley, Colin and Gloria, Michael and Maree, and Andrew, Paul Kemp, Tony Kemp, and Stephen Kemp. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and all his great-nieces and great-nephews and much loved by his extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister House would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. A special thanks to Dr Creegan and her team, Lister Home, District Team and Palliative Care Team and Sue from Access and most importantly Jan and Christine for their enduring support. A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to 14 Hughes Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020