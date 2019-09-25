Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Kenneth William (Kenny):

Peacefully on September 22, 2019 (57 years). Much loved husband and best friend of Wendy and treasured father of Sam. Cherished son of Naomi and the late Don Rogers. Loved brother and brother in-law to Diane and David Pankhurst, Christine and Peter Culley, Linda and Allan Stanbury, Carol and Tony Rennell, and the late Jenny Rogers. Loved uncle and great-uncle to many. Thank you to staff at Christchurch Oncology and Neurology for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at his Memorial. Messages for the Rogers family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Kenny will take place at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Christchurch on Friday, September 27, at 2.00pm.







ROGERS,Kenneth William (Kenny):Peacefully on September 22, 2019 (57 years). Much loved husband and best friend of Wendy and treasured father of Sam. Cherished son of Naomi and the late Don Rogers. Loved brother and brother in-law to Diane and David Pankhurst, Christine and Peter Culley, Linda and Allan Stanbury, Carol and Tony Rennell, and the late Jenny Rogers. Loved uncle and great-uncle to many. Thank you to staff at Christchurch Oncology and Neurology for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at his Memorial. Messages for the Rogers family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Kenny will take place at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Christchurch on Friday, September 27, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019

