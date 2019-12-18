RICHARDS,
Kenneth John (Tarz):
On December 16, 2019 at Buller Hospital, Westport. Dearly loved partner of Debbie, and her family, loved husband of the late Aroha, loved dad of Kerri Richards, Kim Cowells and husband Craig and Stacey Hedgman and husband Todd, loved grandad of Maya and Anika, Cooper and Kyla, and Sienna. Messages may be sent to the Richards family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Ken will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019