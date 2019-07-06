Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Kenneth Peter Felix (Tom):

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Norah for 53 years, much loved father and father in-law of Michael and Michelle, Jane and David Kent, Ken, Mary, Susan, Thomas and Jo. Devoted and much loved Grandad of Henry, George, Hamish and Matthew; Genevieve, Benjamin, Rosanna, Gabrielle and Jeremy; Luciano (deceased) and Thomas; William, Lucia and Elise. Son of the late Ken and Nellie and special aunty Cath. Much loved brother of Cath (Bud) and brother in-law of Lindsay Stowell, Sister Margaret (SM) (deceased) Monsignor Pat Ward (deceased), Dr Ed Ward and partner Andrea and long standing business partner for 48 years of Michael Ward. Great uncle of the Stowell, Gilmer and Ward families. Special thanks to St Johns and Nurse Maude Palliative care. Messages may be addressed to the Patterson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Respectfully, in lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kpfpatterson0407. A Requiem Mass for Tom will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, Greers Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11.00am.

R.I.P







Published in The Press from July 6 to July 8, 2019

