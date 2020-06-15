PARISH,
Kenneth Oliver (Ken):
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, passed peacefully away, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Jane, Tracy and Les, loved grandfather of Michael, Sarah, Caleb, and Emma. Special thanks to all the staff at Nazareth for the love and care given to Ken and his family. Messages for the Parish family may be addressed c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Ken will be held in The John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 18, at 1.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 15 to June 17, 2020