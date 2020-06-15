Kenneth PARISH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Beryl So sorry to read the passing of Ken. I extend..."
    - Dawn Caunter (Hooker)
  • "Fondly remembered by his mates at BBC Roy Beer President"
  • "So, Sorry to hear,Have fond memories of working with you at..."
    - Barry Arthurs
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The John Rhind Chapel
entry from London or Whitmore Streets
Christchurch
Death Notice

PARISH,
Kenneth Oliver (Ken):
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, passed peacefully away, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Jane, Tracy and Les, loved grandfather of Michael, Sarah, Caleb, and Emma. Special thanks to all the staff at Nazareth for the love and care given to Ken and his family. Messages for the Parish family may be addressed c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Ken will be held in The John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 18, at 1.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from June 15 to June 17, 2020
