NEWTON,
Kenneth Lauren (Kenny):
2.2.1955 - 24.4.2020
Ken passed away peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home on Friday, at 7.15am, after a long courageous and hard fought battle. Very precious and dearly loved father of Sonia, Chantelle, Tiffany and their partners. Special grandad Ken-Kenny to his 5 grandchildren. Ken was best friend and a special brother of Jim, and his extended whanau throughout New Zealand and Australia. He will be sadly missed by those who walked and rode with him through his life. Very heartfelt thanks to Emma, Linda, and the team from Rosewood for the exceptional respect, care and dedication they showed Dad on his journey.
"Rest in Peace, Ride Free"
Messages to the Newton family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Kenny will have a private burial, followed by a public service at a later date (to be confirmed).
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020