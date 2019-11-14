MOORE,
Kenneth Desmond (K.D.):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Reefton Hospital after failing health at 90 years of age, surrounded by family. Father of Lynn (Christchurch), Barry and Donna (Reefton), Suzy (Brisbane), Rosco and Helen (Reefton), Jeff and Annette ( Nelson), and Malc and Jan (Reefton), grandad of Jacqui, Ashley and Haruka, Shane and Nickye, Brendon, Karyn, Jessica, Lisa, Scott and Jeanene, Hayley, Dan, Craig and Connie, Aimee and Bevan, Logan, Brad and Jessica, Cam and Andrea, Kev, Alana, Jake and Elsie, great-grandad, brother and brother-in-law of the late Ronald (Muncher), Jan and the late Peter Griffin, and Robyn Moore. As per K.D.'s wishes, a private Cremation has been held here on the Coast at Westland Crematorium. A Memorial Service will be held, details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2019