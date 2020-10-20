McGRATH,
Kenneth Charles (Ken):
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Loved son of Emily McGrath (dec). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Sandra (dec) and Russell (dec) Hatherley, Heather and Marty Garrick, Isla Parks, Harry McGrath, Nelson and Julie McGrath, Susan McGrath (dec), Lorraine Berry, David De Berri. A loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Ken's wishes were to be cremated and then a memorial service to be held to celebrate his life, at the Lindisfarne Community Centre, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 3.00pm. Messages to "McGrath Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in The Press on Oct. 20, 2020