McCAUL,
Kenneth Patrick Gerard:
Passed away on October 22, 2019, aged 64 years. Loved husband of Owen Kenneth Fraser. Loved son of the late James and Barbara McCaul. Brother of the late Cecelia, Christine and Judi. Uncle of Jeremy, Michelle, Vanessa, Gerard, Wendy, and Stephen and extended family. Kenneth loved them all. Messages to the McCaul Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 29 George Street, Rangiora, on Monday, October 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019