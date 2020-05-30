MACKLAN,
Kenneth Gordon (Ken):
It is with great sadness Ken's family wish to announce his peaceful passing at home on May 17, 2020, in his 70th year. Ken was the loving husband of Alison, a much loved father of Andrew, Amy and Jane, father-in-law of Glen and future father-in-law of Ryan, he was the youngest son of Robert (Bob) and Theresa Macklan. Special thanks to all of his medical team - you are all wonderful people. A private ceremony has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please let us know if you wish to attend the memorial by emailing: [email protected] Messages may be addressed to the Macklan Family, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020