Kenneth Arnold (Ken):
On August 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital in the presence of his loving family. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Alice, father and father-in-law of Garry and Lola, Arnold and Cornelia, Lenore and Ross, Leigh and Ruth, Rod and Bev, Rebecca and James. Adored grandfather of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Ken's family want to thank the first responders and medical personal for their wonderful assistance at the time of Ken's passing. Donations to the Order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Amberley Pavilion Hall, on Saturday, August 31, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Glenmark Cemetery. Messages to the Love family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
