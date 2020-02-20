Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Kenneth George (Ken):

12.04.1938 - 18.02.2020

Ken passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital after a well fought battle with multiple myeloma. Throughout this time he was as courageous and stubborn as ever. He decided that after 3 years of fighting it was time to give up the battle and left on his own terms. Ken was a much loved husband of Maggie (Margaret), a dearly loved Dad to Craig and Nicola (Australia), Amanda (Auckland), Letitia and Steve (Auckland), Anissa and Matt, and Aaron and Amanda. Loved by his grandchildren; Cameron, Kirsty and Shane, Elizabeth and Dave (all of Australia), Jamie and Shannon, Rebekca and Cam (Auckland), Jordan, and Liam, very proud great-grandfather, much loved uncle, and loved brother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Michael Clarke. Ken was a great host dad to many international students who came to the family home, and formed a great connection with them and their families. Ken and the family wish to thank his GP Dr. Andrew Manning, Prof. Sean McPherson and the team at the Haematology Dept. at Christchurch Hospital for their expertise and kindness, along with District Nurse Rebecca and the first floor staff at Nurse Maude Hospital, for their care and compassion to him. To Myles McIntyre his croquet buddy; the family sends their sincere thanks, you were his mate. One last thank you to all the people who donate blood, without you Ken would have lost his life a lot earlier. As Ken has donated his body to the Otago Medical School for Research, there will be no funeral. As per Ken's wishes, a gathering of family and friends will be held shortly to remember him with laughter, wine, cheese, and Ken's secret recipe pâté.







