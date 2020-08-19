Kenneth HOLLEY

Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
HOLLEY,
Kenneth George (Ken):
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ashburton Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig (Rotorua), Brent and Grace (Rarotonga), Carol and Brent McDowell. Loved Grandad of Kiana, Marshall, Emray, Kowen, Mason, and Aiden. Stepfather of Maria Crone, Joe, Tim, Sean, Lisa, Maria, Paul, Anthony, and Eugene. Step-grandfather of Jessica, Danielle, Indya, Kane, Bailey, George Luke, Catlyn, Liam, Monique, Anthony, and Joe. The family would like to give a big thank you to all the staff in Ward 1 at the Ashburton Hospital for their care of Kenneth. Messages to the Holley Family, 53 Johnstone Street, Ashburton 7770. In accordance with Kenneth's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020
