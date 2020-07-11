HARRISON,
Kenneth Bruce (Ken):
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and one and only love of Colleen for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Larry and Dianne, and Neil and Helen, loved granddad of Ben and Gina, Matt and Britt, and the late Simon; Glenn and Gemma, Rachel and Kyle, loved great-granddad, uncle, cousin, brother and brother-in-law. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Ken by the staff at Anthony Wilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the R.S.P.C.A would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Harrison family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, July 14, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020