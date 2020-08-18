Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth GROOM. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Kenneth William (Ken):

Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Grey Hospital on August 16, 2020, aged 75. Dearly loved son of the late George and Vera, loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (deceased) and Ann, a loved uncle of Steven and Lesley, Ross, and great-uncle of Ashlee, a treasured cousin of Joyce, Andrea, Toni, and Karlene, and loyal friend of many especially Phil Prendergast. The family would like to acknowledge the District Nurses and staff at Te Nikau Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Donations to the Greymouth SPCA would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 32, Greymouth 7840. Messages to C/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, at 1.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







