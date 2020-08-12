FREE, Kenneth John (Ken):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, after a long battle, on August 9, 2020, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth for 58 years, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Beverley, David and Irene, Barry and the late Dawn, Ruth and Errol, and the late Sam, loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr Andrew Gillespie for his ongoing care of Ken. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ken Free, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Blind Low Vision NZ (Guide Dogs) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, August 14 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020