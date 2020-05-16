FRASER, Kenneth Malcolm:
On May 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital after a long battle, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad of Carolyn, Janet, Wendy and John, and Andrea and Jim, devoted pop and great-pop.
"Forever in peace."
Many thanks to Nicola at Nurse Maude Hospital who supported Andrea through this difficult time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kenneth Fraser, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Dad wanted all his friends
and family to know that
he loved you all.
A memorial service for Ken, will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020