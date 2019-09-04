FRANCE, Kenneth (Ken):
Retired Policeman and International Footballer passed peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Marion and beloved Dad of Ian and Gail. Treasured Grandpa of Grace, Harrison, Ethan and the late James. Cherished father-in-law of Lesley, Tess, Ross and the late Ann. Loved brother of the late Joyce and respected by all of his family and friends both here, and in England. Many thanks to Dr Philippa Ryan and all the staff at Access Community Health and St John Ambulance. Messages for the France family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Donations to Access Community Health for the wonderful care and support they gave to Ken and the family would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kfrance3008 or at the service. The service for Ken will be held at Parklands Baptist Church, 180 Queenspark Drive, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019