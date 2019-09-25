FARR,
Kenneth Allan (Ken):
Peacefully on September 23, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Enid, and adored and respected father and father-in-law of Lynette and Julian, Adrienne and Chris, David and Shona, and Wayne. Adoring and beloved grandfather and grandfather-in-law of Matthew and Jeanette, Sean and Rosa, Cameron, and Scott. Proud and delighted great-grandfather of Theo. Special thanks for the extraordinary care of AMAU and Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral Service for Ken will be held at All Saints Anglican church, Burwood, Tomorrow (Thursday) September 26, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019