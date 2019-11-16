ERKKILA,
Kenneth Raymond:
Passed away peacefully at his home on November 7, 2019 aged 88 years. Much loved and sadly missed father and father-in-law of Mike and Selina (Whangarei), Shelley and Rodger (Rangiora), Paul and Marieke (Geelong). Adored Grandfather of Maddy and Candice, Taylor and Kieran, Toby and Bess. Loved Great-Grandfather of Bailey and Oakley. Good friend of Mary Lovatt. Much loved and cherished friend of many. A private service and cremation has been held in accordance with Ken's wishes.
"Those we love don't fade away
They walk beside us every day"
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019