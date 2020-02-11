CARTWRIGHT,
Kenneth Ivan (Ken):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved father of Toby, and Jess. Messages for the Cartwright Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family invite you to wear something colourful and bright please. The Celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Avon Park Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Wednesday, February 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020