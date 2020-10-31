CARGO,
Kenneth McCallum (Ken):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru, on Monday, October 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A loved husband of Glenda, and a loved and respected father and father-in-law of Julie and John Kane (Weston), and Callum and Sunita (Christchurch). A proud granddad of Selene Kane (Greymouth); and Manisha Chand (Motueka). Messages to Strathallan Retirement, 420 Wai-iti Road, Gleniti, Timaru 7910. In keeping with Ken's wishes, a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020