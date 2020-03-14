BROWN,
Kenneth John (Ken):
On March 12, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved son of the late Jean and George Brown (Cheviot), most dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ted (deceased) and Vivienne, Alan and Yvonne (both deceased), Hilda and Rollie Williamson (both deceased), Ron and Denise (both deceased), Jean and Bob Dann (both deceased), Lucy and the late Paul Burnett. Very proud Uncle Ken of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Cheviot Rest Home, and Ballarat Rest Home, Rangiora, for Ken's care. Messages may be sent to The Family of the late Ken Brown, 16 Rolleston Street, Cheviot 7310. The Service to Celebrate Ken's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 24 Ward Road, Cheviot, on Wednesday, March 18, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the Homeview Cemetery, Cheviot.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020