Kenneth Graham (Ken): MStJ

18.10.1938 - 22.07.2020

Service No. 928317 C.M.T. Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria after a short illness in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Linore, loving father and father-in-law of Lee-Ann and Ian, Ross and Bronya, and the late Philippa. Cherished pop to Jessica, Megan and the late Luke. Loved brother of the late Murray. Brother-in-law of Pat and Ian, Christopher and Michelle, the late Geoffrey, Christine and Kevin, Bill and Marilyn. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A funeral service for Ken will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark lane (off Northbrook Road ) Rangiora on Monday, July 27, at 1.30pm. Messages can be addressed to the Broadfoot family c/o PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







