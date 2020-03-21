BOAL, Kenneth (Ken):
On March 17, 2020 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne, Rozalind and Jason, Olwyn and the late Gary and loved Grandad of Alex and David, and Sam; Joshua; Melisa and Brent, Kathryn and Simon, and Sarah (Sally) and Chris. Great-Grandad of Jackson and Natalie.
"Together with Iris"
Messages to the Boal family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A graveside service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Ellesmere Cemetery, Feredays Road, Leeston, on Monday, March 23 at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020