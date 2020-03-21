Kenneth BOAL

  • "Dear Olwyn and family. sincere sympathy - he is now at..."
  • "To Dear Dianne, Rozie and Jason, Olwyn and (thinking of the..."
    - Hilary Boal
  • "BOAL, Kenneth (Ken): Loved Dad of Dianne, loved Grandad of..."
    - Kenneth BOAL
    Published in: The Press
  • "BOAL, Kenneth (Ken): Loved Dad of Olwyn and father-in-law..."
    - Kenneth BOAL
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Ellesmere Cemetery
Feredays Road
Leeston
BOAL, Kenneth (Ken):
On March 17, 2020 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne, Rozalind and Jason, Olwyn and the late Gary and loved Grandad of Alex and David, and Sam; Joshua; Melisa and Brent, Kathryn and Simon, and Sarah (Sally) and Chris. Great-Grandad of Jackson and Natalie.
"Together with Iris"
Messages to the Boal family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A graveside service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Ellesmere Cemetery, Feredays Road, Leeston, on Monday, March 23 at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
