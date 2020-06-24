Kenneth BEAGLE

  • "Sorry to hear of Ken's passing. Lots of memories of Ken as..."
  • "SO, sorry to here, still have fond memories of our time at..."
    - Barry Arthurs
  • "dear Janice so sorry to read of lose with all our love Lyn..."
    - Lynette Robinson
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
BEAGLE, Kenneth
Edward George (Ken):
On June 21, 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 54 years, loved dad and father-in-law of Cheralee and Gary, and Vanessa and Nick, respected and treasured grandad of Madi, and Spencer; Jordan, Joshua, and Jessica. Special thanks to Dr Wayne McKenzie for his dedication to dad's care and the devoted staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ken Beagle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may made at the service. The Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 27, at 10.00am, private interment thereafter.

Published in The Press on June 24, 2020
