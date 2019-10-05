Kenneth ACKROYD

Guest Book
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

ACKROYD,
Kenneth John (Kenny):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and close friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Much loved grandfather, father and friend to many.
We will miss you Dad.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the ICU South staff at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care. Messages for the Ackroyd family may be sent to P O Box 26 112 Christchurch 8148. "Patch In" for a celebration of a life well lived at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, October 9, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019
