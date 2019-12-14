STOVE, Ken (Roundy):
On Friday, December 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by loving whanau; aged 64 years. Dearly loved by Trish, adored by Clint, Simone, Craig and Mak, and Claire, much loved Pop of Ripeka, Bayden, Skye, Dannielle and Jamie-Maye, loved son of Brenda and Laurie, cherished brother of Leonie and Denise, brother-in-law of the late Michael, and Gavin. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit-ly/kdstove1312. Messages to the Stove family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held in The Carbine Lounge Racecourse Hotel, 118 Racecourse Road, Sockburn, on Wednesday, December 18, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019