Guest Book
  • "Coach gone way to early, thanks for the memories and years..."
    - Scott Rushton
  • "My thoughts are with you Trish ,Clint ,Craig and Claire and..."
  • "So very sad to hear the news of a great man passing. A lot..."
    - Craig Murphy
  • "medarryl and my 2 brothers vin and john played softball..."
    - darryl daly
  • "A very dear friend and mate for many years. We will miss..."
    - Nick and Lou Dierck
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
The Carbine Lounge Racecourse Hotel
118 Racecourse Road
Sockburn
STOVE, Ken (Roundy):
On Friday, December 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by loving whanau; aged 64 years. Dearly loved by Trish, adored by Clint, Simone, Craig and Mak, and Claire, much loved Pop of Ripeka, Bayden, Skye, Dannielle and Jamie-Maye, loved son of Brenda and Laurie, cherished brother of Leonie and Denise, brother-in-law of the late Michael, and Gavin. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit-ly/kdstove1312. Messages to the Stove family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held in The Carbine Lounge Racecourse Hotel, 118 Racecourse Road, Sockburn, on Wednesday, December 18, at 2.00pm.


Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
