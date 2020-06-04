FINNEMORE, Ken:
On June 2, 2020, aged 82 years. Peacefully at home in Heathcote Valley. Beloved husband of 57 years of Ann (France). Loved father of Cameron, Dawn (Dart), and Mike, cherished father-in-law of Lisa, Andrew, and Michelle. Adored granddad of Abbey, George, and Sam. Brother of Eileen (Cyril) Miles. A man of faith who loved spending time with his family and friends, loved trains, music, travel, camping, and picnicking in any weather. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ken Finnemore, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A special thanks to all the nurses and care-givers at Nurse Maude who provided support to Ken and his family. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or directly to: nursemaude.org.nz/product/nurse-maude-donation/
If you wish to attend the service for Ken, on Saturday, June 6, at 1.00pm, please RSVP to family at: [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 4, 2020