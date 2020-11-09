TRELEAVEN, Kelvin Harley:
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late June. Loved 'Gaffa', 'Garçon', dad and father-in-law of Brent and Sheryn, Wayne and Susanne, and Glenn and Michelle. Devoted grandad of Jordan, Chelsea, Scarlett, Thomas, Andrew, Connor, Ryan, and Emma, great-grandad of Beauden, Linkin, Florence, and Hudson. Loved brother of Esma, Margaret (deceased), Robert (deceased), Eunice (deceased), and Samuel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kelvin Treleaven, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to celebrate Kelvin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 11, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2020