LENNON, Kelvin Francis:
On November 22, 2019, after a short battle of illness, passed away peacefully with family at his side, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Glen McDougall, Stephen and Alex, and Garry and Maureen. Treasured granddad of Tayla, Brodi, Mason; Kirstie, Braydon; Maddi, and Holly, cherished great-granddad of Lillie, and a great mate to Glenn Thorpe. Special thanks to the team at Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care and support of Kelvin and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kelvin Lennon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Kelvin's wishes a private family burial has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019