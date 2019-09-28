Acknowledgment

KIMBER, Kelvin Arthur:

26.03.1946 – 19.08.2019

Helen, Glenn, Rachel, Emily and families wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who attended Kelvin's funeral, for all the beautiful bunches of flowers, cards, food, visits, messages of support and help we received following the loss of our dear rock and comforter. 'He was simply the best', a loving husband, father and bestest Dingda. He will be greatly missed! A special thanks to the following: George and the team from Academy Funeral Services and David Rodgers, celebrant, for helping put together a wonderful fitting service, for Kelvin. Dr Susan Ratcliffe and the team from Darfield Medical Centre, your compassion will never be forgotten. All Kel's loyal staff of Sheds Barns and Yards who have been amazing throughout. The car racing crew… 'Adventure before Dementia' was his motto and he sure gave it his all, No. 717 no more. Hororata Fire Brigade and Glentunnel Home and School for the outstanding refreshments and catering. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement to you all.



