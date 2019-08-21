KIMBER,
Kelvin Arthur (Charlie):
26.03.1946 - 19.08.2019
Suddenly at The Darfield Medical Centre with his wife at his side; aged 73 years young. Much loved husband of Helen (he was my everything). Dearly loved Dad of Glenn and Louise, Rachel and Mark, Em and Bunj, treasured and respected Dingda of Georgia, Lochin, Holly, Ben, Kendal, Meg and Leni. Great-Dingda of Archer Kelvin. Loved brother of Jan, John and Bridget, and loved brother-in-law of David and Kathleen. Special Uncle of Nik, Levi, Reuben, Hannah, and Louis. A heartfelt thanks to Dr Susan Ratcliffe and the very compassionate team at The Darfield Medical Centre.
You reached your chequered flag, rest easy old mate,
love ya!
Messages to the Kimber family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to Celebrate Kelvin's life will be held at the Hororata Community Hall, corner of Duncans and Hororata Roads, Hororata, on Friday, August 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019