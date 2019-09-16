HATCHER,
Kelvin John (Kelly):
On September 13, 2019, peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen for 58 years. Dearly loved father of Marie, Karen, Wendy, Johnny, and Carl, and father-in-law of Paul and Lisa. Loved grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, loved brother of the late George. Messages to The Hatcher family, c/- PO Box 21065, Edgeware, Christchurch 8143. A special thank you to Jane and Staff at Palm Grove Rest Home for the past 15 years and their wonderful care and compassion of Kelly and our family. A Funeral Service for Kelly will be held in the Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, on Thursday, September 19, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, 310 Coldstream Road.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019