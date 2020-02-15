SCOTT, Kelven John:
**Affectionately** known as the Blind Busker of Christchurch. Kelven's family wish to sincerely thank friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues for their kindness and support in his sudden passing. Every visit, card received, phone call and online message of support has been truly appreciated. Thank you to all who attended the service and a very special thank you to all of those who contributed to the celebration of Kelven's life. It was wonderful to hear the stories, have the live music, the beautiful singing and the piper – a perfect tribute to the man of music, he would have loved it! To Sharon Thompson, a heartfelt thank you to you for putting so much time and effort into such a fitting farewell for Kelven and for all of the kindness you showed and time spent with him over the years. A big thank you to Mike and Gretchen at The Rolling Stone for opening your doors to us and providing a bite to eat. Sue would personally like to thank the people of Mataura who looked after our Australian guests so very well in our absence, a special thank you to Archie Mason and Francis Kereopa for your thoughtfulness. Sometime in the near future we are arranging a casual gathering and scattering of ashes, possibly in his beloved spot in The Square. For anyone who would like to be involved please message me via Facebook (Sue Watt), email [email protected] or phone 021 141 5031.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020