SCOTT, Kelven John:
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, aged 57 years. Kelven was affectionately known as the "Blind Busker of Christchurch", who played in Cathedral Square for many years.
"The Harmony's gone,
the Rhythm remains."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kelven Scott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Kelven's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 17, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020