Kelven SCOTT

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Kelven. I fondly remember the little chats we..."
    - Brendan Waters
  • "You saved me when we were young, Inspired many as you got..."
  • "My Beautiful Kind Gentleman Friend Kelven. Thank you for..."
  • "SCOTT, Kelven John: Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law,..."
    - Kelven SCOTT
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

SCOTT, Kelven John:
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, aged 57 years. Kelven was affectionately known as the "Blind Busker of Christchurch", who played in Cathedral Square for many years.
"The Harmony's gone,
the Rhythm remains."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kelven Scott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Kelven's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 17, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.