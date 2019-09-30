DAVIDSON, Kelsey Helena:
On September 26, 2019, taken from us after a day's illness, aged 26 years.
'Kelsey, our sparkle, our joy, our all the world'.
Daughter of Suzy and Clive, sister of Fraser, granddaughter of Helen Davidson and the late Karel Cap, niece of Ian and Kathryn Woods-Davidson and the late Warwick Davidson, cousin of Lachlan, Devon, Samantha, Brogan, and the late Harrison. A beautiful relationship with Jon Smith. Warmest friend of all associated with her creation 'Radical Step Dance'. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kelsey Davidson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers please. A celebration of Kelsey's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019