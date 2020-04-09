WALTER, Keith Raymond:
On April 8, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, in his 84th year. Dearly beloved husband of Aynslie for 61 years. Much loved dad of Glenys and David Edwards, Stuart and Rhonnda (Brisbane). Loved Grandad of Hayley and Deanne. Loved brother of Roger and Margaret. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude South One team for their love and care of Keith. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. A private cremation to be held. The memorial service for Keith will be held at a later date when able to.
Published in The Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020