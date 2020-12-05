TURNER, Keith Nelson:
On December 1, 2020, Keith passed away peacefully; in his 92nd year. Loved husband of Phyllis, and the late Elza (nee Johnstone), loved father and father-in-law of Raewyn Turner (dec), Lexia (dec) and James Hamilton, Judith Turner and Malcolm Soper, Joan and Simon de Ruyter, loved Grandad of Rachel and Daniel Wright, Hamish Hamilton and Nahee Kim, and Leila Hamilton; Shane Turner, Nicky Brewster and Bob Frazer, Ricky Soper (dec) and Rachel Darling, Jason Soper and Zoe Smith; Carina and Graham Murdoch, Daniel de Ruyter and Niki Dee. Also loved great-grandad of his 19 (soon to be 20) great-grandchildren. Keith's family sincerely thank Maria and all the wonderful caregivers at Janefield Dementia Wing, Birchleigh Residential Care Centre, Mosgiel for their kindness and care of Keith and his family. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Keith's life and interment of his ashes will take place in Invercargill in the new year - the date and time will be advised. Messages to: Phyllis Turner, 10 Stanley Square, Mosgiel 9024, or Joan de Ruyter, 25 Cushen Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812 or email [email protected]
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020