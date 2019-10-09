STOCKBRIDGE, Keith:
Born July 12, 1930, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2019, aged 89. Keith was a loved son of the late Clarence and Myrtle Stockbridge, and a dearly loved husband of the late Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Philip and Sodsee, and Wendy and the late Shayne Gallagher. A treasured Grandad of Sophie Stockbridge, and Matthew (Auckland), Simon and Jessica (Florida), Hamish (Christchurch), and the late Nicholas Gallagher. A loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Keith was the manufacturer of Clipper Caravans for many years. Our thanks to the caring staff of George Manning. A private cremation will be held and a celebration will be held later. Messages for the Stockbridge family can be addressed to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019