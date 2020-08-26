O'BRIEN, Keith McCrae:
Died peacefully at the O'Conor Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Loved husband of the late Leonie, loved father and father-in-law of Vicki and Paula, Jo and Radar, Ronald, and Dan and Anita, and a loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Aged 80 years. Thank you to Dr Vaughan Leigh and the O'Conor Home staff for their loving care of Keith. Messages to 49 Wakefield St, Westport 7825. The funeral service for Keith will be held at the Westport RSA Rooms, Palmerston St, Westport, on Saturday, August 29, at 10.30am.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020