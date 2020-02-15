MILLER, Keith Alister:

On February 13, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Glenis, loved Dad of Steve and Melissa, and Tiffany and Danny, a loved Grandpa Scruff to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keith was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend to many. Thank you to the Staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Keith. Messages may be sent to the Miller Family c/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private cremation has been held, but everyone is invited to celebrate Keith's life and we would love you play, so please bring your instruments, and their will be an open mic for story telling at the Top Club Lyttelton, 23 Dublin Street, Lyttelton, on Friday, February 21, at 2.00pm.





