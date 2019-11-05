Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On November 3, 2019, Keith passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 69 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Annie, father and father-in-law of Scott, Kyle and Erin, and their "wee monkey" Aila, Nikki, and Andrew. Much treasured brother of Linda, Glenys, and Peter, and son of the late Gordon and Margaret. Keith was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to the McLeod and Hourigan families. Our special thanks to Lorraine and the caring team at Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages to the McLeod family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kgmcleod0319 At Keith's request the celebration of his life will be held at the Christchurch Adventure Park, 225 Worsleys Rd, Cashmere, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







McLEOD, Keith Gordon:On November 3, 2019, Keith passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 69 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Annie, father and father-in-law of Scott, Kyle and Erin, and their "wee monkey" Aila, Nikki, and Andrew. Much treasured brother of Linda, Glenys, and Peter, and son of the late Gordon and Margaret. Keith was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to the McLeod and Hourigan families. Our special thanks to Lorraine and the caring team at Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages to the McLeod family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kgmcleod0319 At Keith's request the celebration of his life will be held at the Christchurch Adventure Park, 225 Worsleys Rd, Cashmere, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers